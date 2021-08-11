$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 459,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at $358,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,782 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 115,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.