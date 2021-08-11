Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.20.

NYSE TRI opened at $113.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.48. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $73.97 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

