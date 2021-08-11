VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.71.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.06.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VER. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 828.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

