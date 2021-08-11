Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BNP Paribas currently has $45.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,196.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $481,662.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,377 shares of company stock worth $900,318. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,201,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,171,000 after buying an additional 711,972 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,800,000 after buying an additional 616,196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after buying an additional 403,795 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,077,000 after buying an additional 333,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

