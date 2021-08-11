Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz Sells 629 Shares

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $567.11 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.83 and a fifty-two week high of $570.83. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $528.95.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,287,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

