Insider Selling: AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP Sells 1,862 Shares of Stock

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $426,249.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $222.78 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $232.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.