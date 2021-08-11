Silvana Battaglia Sells 4,655 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

