Tammy R. Moore Sells 12,000 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) insider Tammy R. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $767,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,952.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Service Co. International stock opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $64.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,819,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,516,000 after acquiring an additional 214,074 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 11.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,820,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,241 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,085,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,733,000 after acquiring an additional 134,427 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,536,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,637,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,900,000 after acquiring an additional 638,504 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

