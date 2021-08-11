Christopher J. Bowick Sells 20,000 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher J. Bowick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calix alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of Calix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00.

CALX opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,814,000 after acquiring an additional 207,294 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,210,000 after buying an additional 383,210 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,629,000 after buying an additional 320,204 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $70,306,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $41,095,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CALX shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.