Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 28.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,635 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $19,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $91.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.22. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $90.15 and a 52 week high of $103.61.

