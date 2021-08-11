Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 136,599 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Cirrus Logic worth $19,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $65,413,000. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,439,000. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $22,919,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,870,000 after purchasing an additional 257,706 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.62.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.41.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,106 shares of company stock worth $4,740,188. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

