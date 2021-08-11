Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,411 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

