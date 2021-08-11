Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 264.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,616 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABUS. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.00. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $302.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.88.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

