Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $642,000 Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 142.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 751.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,756 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,761 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $50,808,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth $17,411,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 43.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 787,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,003,000 after purchasing an additional 239,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.18 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.34.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,824,119.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

