Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $649,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,929 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 587,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,885,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,986,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $159.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.18. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 18.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

