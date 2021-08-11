Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $667,000 Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,555 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Knowles by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Knowles by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Knowles by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

KN opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.72.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

