Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 3,103 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,462,000. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.74.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $165.55 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.59 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

