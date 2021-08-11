Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 111.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Oasis Petroleum worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OAS. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $58,904,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 10,360.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 366,152 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $12,549,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $9,412,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 306.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 141,267 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $107.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.95.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

OAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.