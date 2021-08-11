CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stake Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,861 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 572,244 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 480,443 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 207,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $263.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.19.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.64.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

