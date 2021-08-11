Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.33 Million Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.26% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NYF. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $58.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.53.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

