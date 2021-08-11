Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.29 Million Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,585,000 after acquiring an additional 47,130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 64.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 347,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,964,000 after acquiring an additional 136,025 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 329,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $98.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $61.79 and a 52 week high of $111.88.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 27.12%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $124,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $62,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,707 shares of company stock worth $278,250. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

