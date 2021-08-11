Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Equus Total Return at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Equus Total Return during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

EQS stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Equus Total Return, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Equus Total Return from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Equus Total Return Company Profile

Equus Total Return, Inc (the Fund) is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to the Company’s stockholders in the form of current investment income and long-term capital gains by investing in the debt and equity securities of small and middle market capitalization companies that are generally not publicly traded at the time of its investment.

