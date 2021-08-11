Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,161 Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,161 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Qumu in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu in the 1st quarter valued at $3,176,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu in the 1st quarter valued at $1,335,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Qumu in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Qumu by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 45,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

QUMU opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07. Qumu Co. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 122.44% and a negative net margin of 57.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qumu Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

QUMU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Qumu in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

