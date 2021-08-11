Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 39,255 Shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,255 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tantech were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TANH. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tantech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Tantech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tantech by 915.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 55,830 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tantech by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares during the period. 2.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tantech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TANH opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07. Tantech Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.65.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Biofuel Energy. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for domestic market that sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.