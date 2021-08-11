Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,075 GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 113,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,379 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 404.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 352,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 157,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

