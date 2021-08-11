Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 881.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

