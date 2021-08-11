Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $210,000 Holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ZIX were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ZIX by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,932,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,575 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 133,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $405.88 million, a P/E ratio of -22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11. Zix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zix Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

