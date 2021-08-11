Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases New Position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Beam Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Beam Global by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Beam Global by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEEM. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

In other Beam Global news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,834.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $702,925. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.09. Beam Global has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.96.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 88.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

