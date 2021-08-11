58,823 Shares in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 58,823 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 201,000 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 40,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN:MCF opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $722.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $6.94.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 163.12%.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

