Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $243,000 Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of SandRidge Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the first quarter valued at $100,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 33.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SD stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.05. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 212.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter.

SandRidge Energy Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

