Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Two Harbors Investment Corp. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Two Harbors Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 330,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 155,012 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

