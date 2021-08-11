Comparing Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) & Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) and Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and Similarweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Initiative Japan 4.57% 11.43% 4.65% Similarweb N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and Similarweb’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Initiative Japan $2.01 billion 1.42 $91.29 million $1.01 30.11 Similarweb $93.49 million 19.67 -$22.00 million N/A N/A

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than Similarweb.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Internet Initiative Japan and Similarweb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Initiative Japan 0 0 1 0 3.00 Similarweb 0 2 5 0 2.71

Similarweb has a consensus target price of $26.80, suggesting a potential upside of 8.24%. Given Similarweb’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Similarweb is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

Summary

Internet Initiative Japan beats Similarweb on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments. The Network Service and Systems Integration segment comprises of Internet connectivity services for corporate and home use, wide area network services, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales. The ATM Operation segment deals with the construction and operation of ATMs and their network systems. The company was founded by Koichi Suzuki on December 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.