Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.26 Million Stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIGE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GIGE opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $48.58.

