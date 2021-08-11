On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Head to Head Review

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares On Track Innovations and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -64.80% -126.01% -30.23% Viavi Solutions 6.47% 18.68% 7.72%

This is a summary of current ratings for On Track Innovations and Viavi Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Viavi Solutions 0 2 4 0 2.67

Viavi Solutions has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.25%. Given Viavi Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares On Track Innovations and Viavi Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $12.74 million 1.03 -$6.13 million N/A N/A Viavi Solutions $1.14 billion 3.26 $28.70 million $0.58 27.97

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats On Track Innovations on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions. The company was founded on February 15, 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance. The Network Enablement segment offers integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The Service Enablement segment covers solutions and services primarily for communication service providers, and enterprises that deliver and/or operate broadband and IP networks (fixed and mobile) supporting voice, video, and data services as well as a wide range of applications. The Optical Security and Performance segment leverages its core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capability to design, manufacture, and sell products targeting anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, healthcare, and other markets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

