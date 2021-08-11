Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited service hotels. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., is based in Norfolk, United States. “

Shares of CDOR stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $71.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.60. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 57.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.23% of Condor Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

