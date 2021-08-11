Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Globus Medical, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Globus Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $76.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.52.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at $998,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,979 shares of company stock worth $10,102,123. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 8.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 135.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 954 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

