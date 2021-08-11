Saputo Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Saputo in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.81. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.64 billion.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SAP. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saputo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.00.

SAP stock opened at C$36.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.73. The stock has a market cap of C$15.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$31.85 and a 12 month high of C$42.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.