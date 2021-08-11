Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RANJY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Randstad from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Randstad from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of RANJY opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Randstad has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

