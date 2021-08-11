KeyCorp Weighs in on Penn National Gaming, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Penn National Gaming in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PENN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.82 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $160,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $900,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $1,725,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

