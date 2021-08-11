Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DNB Markets cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.