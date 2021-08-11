5,925 Shares in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 52.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 159.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter valued at $217,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLFC opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.17 million, a P/E ratio of 375.27 and a beta of 1.25. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.00.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

