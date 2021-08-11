Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New $270,000 Investment in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 475,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $12,752,390.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,531,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,054,233.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. Insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372 over the last ninety days.

Several research firms have recently commented on LESL. Loop Capital increased their target price on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

