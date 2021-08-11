Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will report $64.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.70 million to $64.61 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $51.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $255.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.90 million to $256.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $273.41 million, with estimates ranging from $268.66 million to $278.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

MAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.57. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $43.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 159,631 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $3,232,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $3,072,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 953,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,312,000 after acquiring an additional 76,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 570,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,432,000 after acquiring an additional 73,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.