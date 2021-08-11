SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period.

XAR stock opened at $125.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.86. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $83.71 and a one year high of $136.82.

