Royal Bank of Canada Sells 45,700 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,700 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.58% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CZA opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.90. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $93.42.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

