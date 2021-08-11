Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,652 Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. 8.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

In related news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $27,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,010,112 shares in the company, valued at $11,196,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $289,970 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $91.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.98. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.