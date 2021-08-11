Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 200.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 401,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 268,154 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 52.7% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 588,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 203,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 41.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 138,876 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 141.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 194,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 114,011 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 113,514 shares during the period. 36.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FVE opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 0.94. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $9.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FVE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

