Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Assurant, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Assurant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.83.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%.

AIZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company.

NYSE AIZ opened at $162.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. Assurant has a 52 week low of $116.11 and a 52 week high of $163.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $87,725,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,437,000 after purchasing an additional 463,974 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,776,000 after purchasing an additional 339,146 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at $29,415,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,887,000 after purchasing an additional 165,120 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

