Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,393 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neovasc were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc in the first quarter worth about $450,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc in the first quarter worth about $434,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 3,295.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 89,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc in the first quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Neovasc Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

