OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.45% of OraSure Technologies worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,720,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $814.59 million, a P/E ratio of -161.69 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

